Tony Romo Fans Are In Stitches Over His Michelob Ultra Cinderella Story Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Tony Romo already has some acting experience under his belt, thanks to appearances in Trainwreck and the movie Fantasy Football as himself. But fans who commented on the YouTube version of Micholob ULTRA’s teaser for their Romo-centric Super Bowl ad said: were quite surprised and delighted to find out that the athlete is also quite an impressionist.

“Tony Romo is the best actor of any quarterback who has tried to do commercials. Natural and funny on camera,” said @jelemyjr. Agreed @Xtinnoker: “That’s a hit… that’s my quarterback! Almost every fan who responded to the ad loved her humor, got lots of laughs, and was delighted with Romo’s spot-on Murray impression — though some mistook Romo’s impression for a take on Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Time will tell if Romo makes it to Hollywood or if his acting career ends there.