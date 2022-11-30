Tony Revolori And Ellie Bamber Recall Their Mind-Blowing Experiences Filming Willow

You’re both professionals and have done many big projects in your careers, but how does the fan slash wow factor come into your life when you get on the set of Willow? It’s not every day you find yourself starring alongside Warwick Davis as Willow and Joanne Whalley as Sorsha. The whole environment must be overwhelming.

Ellie Bamber: It really was. The sets were huge and there was so much attention to detail. The crew we worked with were truly at the top of their game. It was overwhelming, but it was exciting. [It was] at the same time disheartening because it was phenomenal, all the work that went into creating the world we were about to enter.

Tony Revolori: I was excited. It would be really fun and I got to know my fellow cast members and I thought they were phenomenal. They are all incredible actors and I was a huge fan [of their work], so I was excited to work with them and all the OGs that came through. Other than that, I was just hoping I would do a good job.