Tomo-chan Is a Girl! anime release date in Winter 2023 confirmed by Crunchyroll

What do you do when your childhood friend sees you as one of the boys and you are a girl who wants to be his girlfriend? Let’s check out Tomo-chan and his friends in this rom-com! Credit: Lay-duce

Tomo-chan is a girl! Gets an anime that will premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2023. So what do you do when you’re in love with your childhood friend but he sees you as one of the boys?

Tomo-chan needs to find out, but we’ll be able to laugh at every step!

Series creator Fumita Yanagida drew a special illustration to accompany the anime adaptation of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Photo credit: Fumita Yanagida

What is Tomo-chan is a girl?

Tomo-chan is a girl! Started as a 4 panel manga series by Fumita Yanagida and sterilized on Twi4 Twitter account and Saizensen website from April 2015 to July 2019.

Kodansha collected the chapters into eight manga volumes and Seven Seas Entertainment licensed them for English publication. The 8th volume was published on September 22, 2020.

Tomo Aizawa has been friends with Junichirou Kubota since they were children. But now that they are in high school, Tomo Jun is finally admitting her feelings.

She said she loved him and blushed, but Jun replied, “I love you too, brother!” This misunderstanding, coupled with Tomo’s lack of femininity, among other things, leads to one hilarious situation after another.

Will Tomo-chan prove she’s a girl and get out of the friend zone, or will Jun forget what’s right in front of him?

What do we know about the anime?

Hitoshi Nanba is directing the anime at Lay-duce studio. Megumi Shimizu is writing the scripts and Masaru Yokoyama is doing the music.

Trailers have been released and we’ve confirmed some voice actors! Rie Takahashi is Tomo-chan, Kaito Ishikawa is Junichirou Kubota, Rina Hidaka is Misuzu Gundou, and Sally Amaki voices Carol Olston in the Japanese and English versions!

Lexi Nieto pronounces Tomo-chan in the English dub, and that’s all we’ve got so far. So are you looking forward to Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Can you recommend similar rom-coms or are you looking for something similar? Then please comment below and share the fun.

It doesn’t have to be 4-panel or rom-com. All forms of comedy are welcome, and please keep checking back for your anime and manga updates!