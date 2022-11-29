Tom Welling Says He Went Through The Trenches With Brendan Fraser During Intense Professionals Filming

On what it was like to work with Fraser and whether any of the actors added or added anything to the scenes at will, Welling said, “Brendan brought something to the character that wasn’t necessarily written. It was written that his character would be quite unlikable — [a] Border crosser, kind of rich guy. But Brendan brought that warmth into it, and I found it difficult to keep Vincent from saying, ‘Wow, I really like you.’ That’s where the acting came in, to put the brakes on letting this guy get under Vincent’s skin.”

Although the actors both put their own spin on the dialogue and scenes, most of it was for their own benefit in the moment. “The ad-libbing wasn’t in the scene that much. Brendan would bounce around a bit in his own dialogue, which often made it more approachable. And then, often, at the end of a scene, one of us would have to say something, but of our own accord. Not everything came into play [show]and not all of it should be in the [show],” Welling explained. “But at the end of a scene, a lot [the] Sometimes the camera levitates there and the actors stand there, and sometimes it’s a way of breaking that energy. But Vincent pretty much played by the rules, but Brendan took a few liberties here and there because he’s a master. “