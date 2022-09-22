Tom Selleck’s Blue Bloods Character Shares A Lot Of Creative DNA With Magnum PI

In February 2017, Tom Selleck sat down with CBS This Morning to talk about his illustrious acting career. Of course, both “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum PI” made an appearance, leading to an interesting analysis of the similarities between Thomas Magnum and Frank Reagan. Aside from their signature mustache, Selleck notes that the two characters are defined by their loneliness. They are also committed to wives that we either never see or who have passed away. “There is a certain common denominator. Maybe in a character-driven show, audiences just have to want to see the story unfold through your eyes,” Selleck said of each character’s impact on viewers.

Building on that last point, Selleck adds that the human elements of characters like Frank Reagan and Thomas Magnum go a long way in making them so compelling. They make it easier for audiences to connect with them as they go through real life struggles that many people face. Especially at Magnum, Selleck worked very hard to make him a down-to-earth, approachable character. As he told AARP, the original concept for the character was for him to act more like James Bond, but Selleck didn’t see this as working. Instead, he made it as relatable as possible – even with all its flaws.

Frank Reagan and Thomas Magnum – two characters who aren’t all that different – are undoubtedly television legends, and it’s all thanks to Tom Selleck.