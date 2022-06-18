Tokyo Revengers Season 2 2023 premiere revealed by teaser trailer 2, Draken VA changes to Masaya Fukunishi

Key visual for the upcoming Tokyo Revengers Season 2. Photo credit: @anime_toman

On June 18, 2022, the official Tokyo Revengers Twitter account released a new key visual and trailer for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date is confirmed for January 2023!

The series airs on MBS, TV Tokyo, AT-X and other channels in Japan.

Tokyo Revengers anime is based on the Japanese time travel, fantasy, action and adventure manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. Since March 2017, the manga has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The Liden Films TV series adaptation aired from April to September 2021. A live-action film was released in Japan in July 2021.

As of January 2022, the Tokyo Revengers manga currently has over 50 million copies in circulation! In 2020, the manga won the 44th placeth Kodansha Manga Award for the Shonen category.

The official teaser trailer of Toyko Revengers Season 2.

A total of 24 episodes of the anime adaptation aired in Japan from April 11 to September 19, 2021. The 24 episodes adapted the first to larger narrative arcs, ending with the Valhalla arc.

There are three major narrative arcs that can be adapted into the anime. The second season of Tokyo Revengers will apparently cover the manga’s Christmas Showdown (Seiya Kessen) arc. It is also hyped on Twitter as “Eve Battle”. There’s enough material for more than just a second season, so it’s possible we’ll get a Tokyo Revengers season 3 in the future as well.

What is the plot of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc?

The Christmas Conflict/Christmas Showdown refers to the battle between key members of the Tokyo Manji Gang and the 10thth Generation Black Dragon Gang, which includes the Captains and Vice-Captains of the First and Second Divisions, the Presidents and Vice Presidents of Toman and Black Dragon, and the Shiba family.

When Taiju Shiba attacks Takemichi Hanagaki (the main protagonist of the series who once finds out that his ex-girlfriend has been murdered decides to jump through time and save her), Hakkai Shiba agrees to join the Black Dragon gang, to protect him. Takashi Mitsuya makes a peace deal with Taiju – Hakkai will join the Black Dragon Gang and in return Taiju will stop the abuse of his younger sister Yuzuha Shiba. Also, Toman cannot fight with his gang. Taiju accepts the offer.

Later, Hakkai confides in Takemichi and Chifuyu about his true intentions to kill Taiju. However, Takemichi believes this will lead to a bad future and consults with the other division captains but ultimately decides against full-scale conflict with the Black Dragon gang as it would violate the peace treaty Mitsuya made with Taiju.

Kisaki and Hanma offer to help Takemichi and Chifuyu and formulate a plan to defeat Taiju and stop Hakkai on Christmas night. For the plan to work, Takemichi must convince Hakkai while the others are tasked with fighting Taiju. But things go awry when Kisaki and Hanma betray them by restraining Chifuyu and allowing Taiju to enter the chapel. Whether or not Taiju is defeated will be revealed in the Season 2 finale.

When it was originally confirmed that Season 2 was in production, this teaser trailer for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was released on December 18, 2022.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Japanese and English cast

Takemichi Hanagaki – Yuki Shin; AJ Beckles

Hinata Tachibana-Azumi Waki; Lizzie Freeman

Naoto Tachibana – Ryota Osaka; Grab Puatu

Manjiro Sano-Yu Hayashi; Aleks Le, Casey Mongillo (young)

Ken Ryuguji – Masaya Fukunishi (originally Tatsuhisa Suzuki); Sean Chiplock

Masatake Kiyomizu—Satoshi Hino

Atsushi Sendo—Takuma Terashima; John Omohundro

Tetta Kisaki – Showtaro Morikubo

Takuya YamamotoYuya Hirose

Makoto Suzuki – Shunsuke Takeuchi

Kazushi Yamagishi Shouta Hayama

Keisuke Baji-Masaaki Mizunaka

Takashi Mitsuya-Yoshisugu Matsuoka

Haruki Hayashida – Subaru Kimura

Ryohei Hayashi-Yukihiro Nozuyama

Nahoya Kawata—Kengo Kawanishi; Bryce Papenbrook

Yasuhiro Muto – Daisuke Ono; Landon McDonald

Shuji Hanma—Takuya Eguchi; Zeno Robinson

Chifuyu Matsuno-Sho Karino

Kazutora Hanemiya – Shun’ichi Toki

Nobutaka Osanai – Eiji Takeuchi; Kaiji Tang

Ken Ryuguki (Draken)’s rewrite also applies to the upcoming season 1 two-part Blu-ray DVD box set set in Japan and the July 2022 re-airing/streaming of the anime TV series.