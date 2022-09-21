Tokyo Mew Mew New season 2 release date in Spring 2023 confirmed by new trailer

With an upcoming second season and a great tribute to the original anime in Episode 12, Tokyo Mew Mew New is fun for fans old and new! Photo credit: Graphinica and Yumeta Company

On September 20, 2022, Tokyo Mew Mew New fans received much-needed news that Tokyo Mew Mew New is getting a second season! Tokyo Mew Mew Mew Season 2 release date is scheduled for April 2023, spring 2023 anime season.

The official website for the anime also has a few events to invest in while we wait for Spring 2023.

And while Tokyo Mew Mew New mixes things up from the original anime, it hasn’t forgotten where it came from. The closing song of Episode 12 features Yuki Tenma, Ichigo Momomiya’s Japanese voice actress singing My Sweet Heart, the opening song of Tokyo Mew Mew!

Poster visual for the upcoming Tokyo Mew Mew New reboot. Credit: @SentaiFilmworks/Twitter

What does Tokyo Mew Mew New have in store for us?

For those who enjoy collecting Japanese exclusive goods, the limited edition Kishaniki Blu-ray set will be available on October 19, 2022 Miu Pudding and a special priority event sales request ticket for the evening of the event on February 26, 2023.

The event will feature all the leading voice actors and is called Tokyo Miu Miu Ni Special Event Cat! Smewthie, the idol group made up of the voice actors for the Mew Mew girls, will be hosting live events on November 22nd, December 22nd and March 2023.

The November event will be a live reading drama. December is a Christmas event and March is a live performance.

But January could be the biggest month for them as there will be a live reading of a new script on January 7th-8th and Smewthie’s new CD will be out on January 18th 2023!

Is Tokyo Mew Mew Mew 2 worth the wait?

Sometimes it feels like the powerful are running out of ideas. For every great anime, we get 10 or more average clones.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t worth checking out. On the contrary, Tokyo Mew Mew New tries to stand independently. The changes between Tokyo Mew Mew New and Tokyo Mew Mew are obvious from the start.

Character designs, personalities, pacing, and emotional impact were influenced differently. But the original had 52 episodes, most of which can be considered filler.

Tokyo Mew Mew New is at 12 and will hopefully be 12-13 in Season 2. So that gives us almost half of the original, but that’s not bad.

Fans were on both sides of the fence when it came to Tokyo Mew Mew New. Some have valid concerns.

Like why a group of young girls are being injected with animal DNA. In most cases without their consent or knowledge.

Or how all three “love interests” have done for Ichigo and said questionable things to her. Aoyama puts a cat collar on Ichigo and calls her his kitten.

Shirogane is usually out with all the girls. He doesn’t seem to mind tricking Ichigo or instilling guilt in order to get her to fight.

And then there’s kisshu, also known as quiche, and dren, depending on which version you’re looking at. Kisshu’s performance in both animes is fantastic.

He appears out of nowhere and steals Ichigo’s first kiss! But to her credit, Ichigo makes it clear that she has no interest in him.

That doesn’t stop him from calling them his toys, honey and sweetie. I hope Tokyo Mew Mew New keeps it because Kisshu is very entertaining to watch.

But all three help Ichigo in their own way. But only one of them will have Ichigo’s heart.