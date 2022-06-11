‘To Conduct Evil!’ Release Date & Plot

advertisement

The release of One Punch Man this week was certainly something that fans will remember for a long time. What’s even more interesting is the fact that the chapter was all about Garou. Bang’s student was the shining star of this week’s chapter. But now it’s time for Saitama to finally show him who really is the real boss. One Punch Man Chapter 166 is expected to bring a definitive end to Garou’s delusions. So here is everything you need to know about the chapter.

In the upcoming storyline, fans can catch up on how Saitama plans to undo the attacks Garou gave him. It was revealed that none of these attacks could merely injure Saitama. But now that he’s frustrated, the picture might change a bit.

One Punch Man Chapter 166: What Will Happen Next?

In the last tablet of the previous chapter, Garou had claimed that he was ready to direct evil with his hands at this point. As the fight continued and he continued to attack Saitama, Garou came to the realization that his body transformation was something he could alter at will. Therefore, he was confident that he could defeat Saitama at the end of the fight.

But what he doesn’t know is that the main hero hasn’t even touched the surface. Saitama had grown weary and weary of the whole “evil villain” tradition that Garou was trying to convince him of. Therefore, One Punch Man Chapter 166 will take a look at Saitama performing one of his first attacks in battle. Will Garou fail? Only time will give that answer.

Summary of the previous chapter!

One Punch Man Chapter 165 began with Garou Bang’s Water Stream mimicking Rock Smashing Fist. Next, Garou used the All Life Eradication Fist Nuclear Fission to charge directly onto Saitama. It turned out that this single attack had the power of a nuclear weapon. On the other hand, Genos thought about Saitama’s mental state after getting this attack. But once the dust settled, it could be seen that Saitama was unharmed as always.

But he was only irritated that his clothes had been shredded in the attack. Then Garou started explaining that one always has the ability to use the power of nature and the environment to summon a powerful attack. He then launched the Mode Saitama Consecutive Normal Punch attack, which resulted in a series of endless attacks.

This marked the entry of Hero Hunter. He was amazed to see anyone actually able to perform moves as powerful as Saitama’s. In the final act of the chapter, Garou used the All Life Eradication Fist Gamma Ray Burst. In the end, Garou told his master Bang that he still remembers all the lessons the old man had taught him years ago.

One Punch Man Chapter 166 Release Date

The next gig of One Punch Man is expected to come back next Thursday. Therefore, there will be a two-week wait before the chapter gets on the table. But Murata has certainly left plenty for fans to discuss in the meantime. One Punch Man Chapter 166 will be released non-stop next week. The final release date is June 23, 2022. Fans can read all the chapters of the manga only on the official pages of the ONE website. Finally, keep in touch with The Anime Daily for more information about it.