Tista manga’s English release by Viz is an early work by Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo

Tista is one of Tatsuya Endo’s earlier works, but the art style is unique. Credit: Tatsuya Endo

Tatsuya Endo is known for creating Spy x Family, but he’s also done other projects in the past, and Tista is one of them! Viz will publish the English manga Tista in Spring 2023.

It’s always a good thing to have more content from your favorite creator, and Endo has four series and seven one-shots!

To create SPY x FAMILY, Edo essentially combined elements of his previous work, including Rengoku no Ashe (featuring a very Anya-like character named Ashe Talton), ISpy (featuring a very Loid-like character), and Ishi ni Usubeni, Tetsu ni Hoshi. Credit: Tatsuya Endo

What is the Tista story about?

Tista is about a young girl who is a day student and an assassin for a religious organization. She meets a man, Arty, and begins to question her loyalty to her organization and attempts to leave.

One of the downsides is that Tista only has two volumes with a total of nine chapters. It is unknown if Viz plans to release them separately or as an omnibus.

In a way, Tista is a fancier, shorter prelude to Spy x Family. The backdrop takes place in New York, and the organization will do whatever it takes to achieve its goals.

But unfortunately there are still a few plot points up in the air at the end of the second volume.

Announcement: Tista leads a double life as an assassin and a university student. What price will she pay to save the people she loves? Tista by Tatsuya Endo, creator of Spy x Family, will be released in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/aAgDoLSB6W — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2022

What else has Endo been working on?

Besides Spy x Family, Endo created Seibu Yuugi and Gekka Bijin in 2000, WITCH CRAZE in 2001 and PMG-0 in 2004. Tista from 2007 to 2008, Shihou Yuugi is his second series and was completed in 2008, as well as a serialized version of Gekka Bijin ran from 2010 to 2012.

Rengoku no Ashe came out in 2014, Ishi ni Usubeni, Testu ni Hoshi in 2017 and ISpy in 2018. Endo also did the art for three projects.

Rooftop Detective-Octane starring Tomohito Ohsaki in 2006, Yamato-kun’s Distress starring Hinako Suzumeno in 2011, and Kuroniko the Exile starring Takahiro Kanno in 2013. Spy x Family is Endo’s lightest work, but certain themes remain.

Endo’s love of spies and assassins is omnipresent. Endo was also an assistant on Blue Exorcist and Fire Punch.

He also mentors Yasuhiro Kano and Yoshiyuki Nishi. According to his editor, Endo likes to think the whole plot through.

In this way, when someone proposes an idea, they can point out contradictions in it.