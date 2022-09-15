Tina Fey Had To Apologize For These 30 Rock Episodes That Aged So Poorly

In 2020, following the deaths of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement (via CBS News), Tina Fey apologized for four “30 Rock” episodes that included blackface. Along with 30 Rock co-creator Robert Carlock and the network NBC, Fey penned a statement urging streaming services and syndication networks to pull the four episodes. “As we strive to get the job done and do better race-wise in America, we believe these episodes featuring actors in race-altering makeup are best sniffed out,” the statement read Variety. “I now understand that ‘intention’ does not give white people carte blanche to use these images. I apologize for the pain you caused. “

According to Fey, streaming services and syndication platforms pulled the four episodes. These include: Season 3, Episode 2, “Believe In The Stars,” in which Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) wears a black face while participating in a racist social experiment with Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan); the East Coast version of Season 5 Episode 4, “The Live Show,” which features Jon Hamm’s guest character in blackface for a skit; Season 5 Episode 10, “Christmas Attack Zone”, another instance of Krakowski’s character in blackface; and Season 6 Episode 19, “Live from Studio 6H”, in which Hamm once again sports blackface. After Hamm’s second blackface portrayal, former Rolling Stone and Vox writer Jamil Smith exclaimed “30 rock.” Twitterdubbed the plot a “Fail”.

For Vanity Fair, Mike Roe interviewed several black “30 Rock” crew members who questioned the show’s judgment on blackface. Prop master Kevin Ladson, in particular, said he felt hurt when they saw Krakowski’s second donning of blackface, telling Vanity Fair that he said at the time, “I want to know how that came about.”