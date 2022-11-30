Tim Burton First Pitched The Nightmare Before Christmas In 1983

Tim Burton originally introduced Disney to The Nightmare Before Christmas in 1983 while he was still an animator at the studio. He had rewritten the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and designed designs for Jack Skellington, Zero and Santa Claus. In 2017, the film’s director, Henry Selick, said in an interview with The Daily Beast, “I knew Tim [Burton] by CalArts and Disney in the early ’80s, and he came up with the idea for Nightmare as a TV special along the lines of those Rankin/Bass low-budget stop-motion books like Rudolph the Red-Nosed. Reindeer.'”

After Burton proposed the film to Disney, they turned it down, and Selick had an inkling as to why they passed it on. “At the time,” Selick said, “it had no relation to Disney’s identity, so they didn’t develop it. It was one of those ‘I can’t believe they don’t get it’ moments, but that’s what happens.”

Burton left Disney shortly thereafter and began working as a live-action film director. It was only after Burton’s success with Beetlejuice and Batman that The Nightmare Before Christmas got the green light. After his newfound success, he attempted to make the film independent, but Disney lured Burton back. Not really liking directing stop-motion himself, Burton brought in Selick to direct the film, and production began in 1990. The film ended up in production for over three years.