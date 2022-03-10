Jenniffer Lawrence’s FYP on TikTok is causing a stir in the entertainment industry when she disclosed what’s on it. Krista Smith was interviewing Don’t Look Up actor Krista Smith in the middle of the interview.

TikTok Page Revealed By Jennifer Lawrence In Netflix Podcast Session

The Oscar-winning actress remarked, “My [TikTok] algorithm is newborn goats,” she explained. It’s mostly about farm living, so there are a few recipes sprinkled in, but the focus is primarily on animals and farm life. When the incident occurred, Jennifer was on the Netflix Actual Society podcast with Krista Smith.

When asked about a specific TikToker who appeared frequently on her screen, Jennifer couldn’t remember her username. Jennifer remembered that his goat had triplets.

There was also a tiny one that we didn’t expect to make it through the night. Then Ruthie, her name, and she’s doing really well.”

Jennifer was a guest on The Late Show with Seth Meyers. Stephen Colbert recently acknowledged on his show in January that she uses TikTok the most on her phone.

It was also revealed that throughout her career, she had a reluctance to post anything of her own.

When asked about her lack of proficiency with new technologies in 2014, she said something similar: “I will never get my own Twitter handle.

The concept of using Twitter is “totally out of the question” for her because she says she “can’t keep up with emails.”

However, Jennifer finally joined Twitter in 2020 in support of RepresentUs, a group dedicated to combating racial and social injustice in the United States.

It’s more likely that she’ll hear the sound of a goat bleating on her TikTok FYP than the voice of a tweet.

