Tig Notaro Clearly Doesn’t Watch Ghosts Or Pay Attention On Airplanes

While “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” viewers were quick to spot Rebecca Wisocky’s distinctive curly red hair with its sharp widow’s peak, Tig Notaro didn’t get an answer to her riddle until, ironically, she returned to Fallon’s show the following night, back at the airport to order to catch another flight.

Wisocky appeared on an episode of The Talk with her Ghosts co-stars Sheila Carrasco and Devan Long to tell her version of the encounter and its aftermath. Wisocky said since meeting on that plane, she and Notaro have “shared some very nice messages.”

Wisocky noted that she was aware of Notaro’s public reputation for self-denying ignorance (Notaro once hosted a Funny or Die show called Under a Rock), adding that she’s a “huge Tig Notaro fan.” She explained that she recognized Notaro immediately, but initially chose to respect her seatmate’s privacy, but soon “digged a polite hole” that she couldn’t find her way out of. Wisocky also mentioned how grateful she is that Notaro returned to The Tonight Show to wrap up the story and give a plug to “Ghosts,” a program that’s clearly not programmed into Notaro’s DVR (at least not yet).