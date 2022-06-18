Thrice Upon A Time USA release date in movie theaters is coming in 2022

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Official Movie Poster. Photo credit: IMDB

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was the long-awaited ending to the narrative of Neon Genesis’ Evangelion series. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

GKIDS offers anime fans in North America the opportunity to see the latest animated story of Shinji and his fellow EVA pilots on the big screen. A definitive release date for western fans to see the EVA units on the big screen has yet to be announced. However, it has been confirmed that the finale of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series will be released later in 2022.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will be released in North American theaters

The film originally debuted in Japan in March 2021. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and then launched overseas on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

GKIDS, the anime distributor, recently announced that it has acquired the rights to the film. No specific date has been set at this time; GKIDS intends to bring Thrice Upon a Time to theaters before the end of 2022.

GKIDS announced the news about theirs official twitter account, with the movie trying out this new NERV saga and being hailed by fans as one of the best anime movies of all time:

After the theatrical release, GKIDS will release Thrice Upon a Time on home video. The original 26-episode Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series and the films Evangelion: Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion are already available on Blu-ray and digital download.

The fourth and final installment in the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME brings an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots. Featuring beautiful graphics and a thought-provoking narrative that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon.

The plot follows Misato and her anti-NERV organization Wille upon their arrival in Paris, a city that has turned red due to nucleation. The crew of the flagship Wunder reach a detention tower. You only have 720 seconds to rebuild the city. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (tentative name) are wandering around Japan. Mari’s Enhanced Eva Unit 8 must intercept a swarm of NERV Evas.

The Evangelion series: an overview

From October 1995 to March 1996, the original Evangelion anime aired. The story follows Shinji Ikari, a teenager who was recruited by his father to join the shady organization Nerv and run the eponymous mecha. The story takes place in an apocalyptic future where humanity is plagued by giant monsters known as angels.

Many believe that the series is one of the most influential anime. The series influenced famous and legendary titles like Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Jujutsu Kaisen. Neon Genesis Evangelion also influenced western entertainment culture. References, tributes, and homages to it appear on shows such as My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, and Ricky and Morty.

Anno developed the Rebuild of Evangelion series to revamp and expand on the anime’s original conclusion. Some fans and critics felt the series was unclear and too abstract. Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone was the first film to be released in 2007, followed by Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance in 2009 and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo in 2012.

There are currently no new plans to bring Evangelion back to the anime world. However, a current poster The presentation of the “Shin Universe” showed Eva Unit 01 with Godzilla, Kamen Rider and Ultraman. As Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno works on this new Shin universe, many fans are asking if we will witness a future crossover that will combine all of these great masterpieces into one storyline.

Will you see Evangelion: Thrice Upon A Time when it hits theaters later this year in 2022? Let us know in the comments.