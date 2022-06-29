Thomas Jane On Why Murder At Yellowstone City Deals With ‘Everyday Problems’

As a preacher with a dark past in Murder at Yellowstone City, Thomas Jane becomes involved in the city’s murder mystery when he dares to question whether the local authorities have the right man. It’s a story the veteran actor sees as both pure entertainment and a deeper insight into what moves society.

“The Western endures because it’s really simple,” he said. “It examines this conflict between individual freedom and the duty one has to society. Society is usually represented in a western by the town, and the town is besieged by some kind of evil, either from within – like a corrupt sheriff, or Our film is about – or from without, like a gang of outlaws coming , to rape and plunder: the city is either fundamentally good but weak and in need of some form of defense, or it is strong but bad and somewhat corrupt.”

Enter “the outsider” played in this film by Mustafa, a quiet loner accused of murder.

“[The outsider] is not part of society; He’s shunned by society for one reason or another,” said Jane. “Then it turns out that he has special abilities – he’s an exceptional gunslinger or some other special ability, and he’s uniquely positioned to take on the villainy that corrupts or plagues the city.” We see real simple archetypes [in Westerns] that connect us because they are everyday problems that we all deal with.”

He continued: “We are all looking for our individual freedom and the right to be left alone and do what the hell we want with our lives – as long as we don’t hurt anyone – and the duty we owe to society allows us to.” to be free These simple concepts refuse to die, and I think that’s why [Westerns are so enduring].”

Murder at Yellowstone City is available now in theaters, on-demand and digitally.