Make your relationship official, but don’t call it a relationship. Thomas Brodie-Sangster, our GOT actor, has a great trick for implying that you’re in a relationship without actually saying it outright. Then, how is it done? With your girlfriend on the red carpet.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster And Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Talulah Riley Appear

Elon Musk and his ex-wife Talulah Riley were seen together at the British Awards Gala Dinner, where Thomas Brodie Sangster had previously been seen alone.

The two of them looked absolutely stunning as they made their way to the Gala Dinner. Anyone who has seen the couple would be envious of their good looks. Who wouldn’t be envious of Thomas, the man who hasn’t aged a day since he was 20, and the stunning Talulah Riley?

A black tuxedo suit with green and blue stripes on it was worn by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who appeared to be quite British. Talulah Riley donned a sparkly green gown by Galvan with a low cut and a slit down to her thighs.

– Adding a pair of gold stilettos and a diamond necklace completed the look. At the time, Talulah can be seen laying her head on her boyfriend’s shoulder and Thomas can be seen hugging her waist, and the two appear to be in a love connection.

In 2021, Thomas and Talulah began dating on the set of the TV show Pistol, in which both actors are cast members, where they met. However, they kept their romance private and out of the public view.

When the public learned of Talulah’s breakup with Mathew Rice, the allegations of Thomas dating her began to circulate. Apparently, Mathew Rice himself was stunned by the breakup and couldn’t accept it, according to some inside sources.

Later, Thomas and Talulah were seen holding hands and going for coffee several times. Despite the fact that everyone knew they were seeing each other, neither Thomas nor Talulah brought up the subject of their relationship.

Talulah was previously married to Elon Musk, who divorced her in 2016. A year after their wedding, Talulah and Elon Musk were divorced. It was in 2013 that they remarried and divorced three years later. Previously, Thomas was in a relationship with Gzi wisdom, a photographer and model, who dated him for several years before they broke up.