This Stranger Things Star Was A Shoo-In From His Very First Audition Tape

Stranger Things draws heavily on its characters’ interpersonal dynamics, a key aspect of the narrative made possible through the combined efforts of a talented cast. Finding the right actors to portray each of the characters was a lengthy process (via YouTube). It was no easy task to cast young actors able to handle the demands of the story and cope with a hectic shooting schedule. Additionally, the children’s friendship serves as a grounding force for a complex, fantastical narrative. Luckily, the Duffer brothers knew right away who they would choose as Dustin Henderson.

“The moment we saw Gaten [Matarazzo]who plays Dustin, we basically pushed him off the first tape he sent in,” Matt Duffer revealed in an interview with the New York Times simply, ‘We’re 100 percent putting this kid on the show.'”

Throughout the series, Dustin has been instrumental in defeating the evil that lurks in Upside Down, whether that’s discovering magnetic fields or singing the theme theme from “The NeverEnding Story,” which was definitely one of the show’s best uses of music. Matarazzo fully embodies the character’s intelligence and kindhearted determination, delivering a down-to-earth performance that remains consistent season after season.