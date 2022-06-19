This Major Character Death On The Blacklist Was A Total Disappointment

Over on the subreddit r/TheBlackList, in a June 2021 post, Reddit user u/FromZtoB expressed dissatisfaction with how the character of Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (played by Megan Boone) was killed, thus her time on the show was effectively terminated. “I didn’t think they would actually kill Liz. However shot [sic] the heart from the back of Townsend’s bat. That’s it? Poor Ressler, who she’s loved for years, is the first to find her dead?” FromZtoB added that they might not watch the show again, ending with, “I wanted to see her character redeeming, not murdering becomes.”

Redditor u/arcelios echoed these sentiments, responding to another user’s theory that Liz’s death was a ruse. They remarked, “I hope it’s another trick, because even THAT cheap trick again… would still be better than anything that happened in the Season 8 finale.” Calling the finale heartbreaking, U/Adas_Legend added, that not only did Liz not deserve how she died in the episode, but that it would be overly satisfying to viewers of the series who disliked her character. Then U/kattahn denied the last claim, replying, “I’m a Liz hater who wanted her off the show, but this episode was dog *** and satisfying to no one.”

Finally, Reddit user u/ZannaTacos agreed with the disappointment of the original poster. They also stated that this death numbed their excitement for the future show, saying that Liz and Red’s collaboration was a highlight previously on the series and that they had hoped the two characters would get to a place where they did where they could do this again.