This Look At Oscar Isaac As Wolverine Has Us Completely Speechless

First released on DeviantArt and Instagram, ARIFINITY’s Oscar Isaac fancast of Wolverine is picture perfect—and comic book accurate. “Brilliant concept,” commented graphic designer and illustrator Adam Lockier. “Nice casting and editing,” added @ironickdesigns. Another user said: “Damn bro. You hit the point.”

Isaac, 43, is shorter and stockier than longtime Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, making him much more like the character of Logan in the comics. ARIFINITY’s rendition of Isaac as a classic “X-Men” character features him with those signature Wolverine mutton chops and ferocious-looking claws. He looks smaller but more battle-hardened than Jackman’s Weapon X, and not as glamorous – like he’s spent more time fighting than working on his six-pack abs. What’s even better is the fact that Isaac reportedly loved Wolverine and wanted to be him when he was a kid.

“I like Wolverine because Wolverine is short and I’m short,” Isaac told Fandom in March 2022. Speaking to Esquire, he said: “Wolverine is a little guy, at least in the comics he was. you know, furry and angry? I can understand that.”