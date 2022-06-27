This Is Where The Prizes For The Price Is Right Are Actually Stored

According to The AV Club, there are typically an estimated 3,000 prizes worth over $5 million in The Price Is Right show’s inventory at any one time, all housed in four different Los Angeles warehouses. Located on CBS Television City property, the complex is known to house more than 30 cars and three boats. It consists of 28,000 square meters of storage space. Producer Adam Sandler told The AV Club that the show’s prize finders department takes all of their loot to the storage complex for final inspection and approval before finally handing it out to the winners.

“They go to different providers,” Sandler explained. “Whatever we want, they call and see if we can get it here. And if we want it, it ends up with ‘The Price Is Right’.” And while it’s easy to do, don’t think twice about it. The finders and showrunners just pick all of these prizes at random or whatever costs the cheapest . “We decide what we want on ‘The Price Is Right’ based on ‘What do we want? What do we think everyone else wants?’ Everyone wants a car, everyone wants cash, everyone wants trips. But hey, everyone could use a new bike. Wouldn’t it be cool to have a pool table? Hot tubs are fun. We want everyone to have the coolest, newest, greatest of all. And that’s why we go out every time.”