This Is Where Dawson’s Creek Was Actually Filmed

It may surprise you to know, but the beautiful ocean vistas that typified Capeside’s scenic northeast shore were actually as far from Massachusetts as you can get, with Decider reporting that “Dawson’s Creek” is actually almost was filmed entirely in Wilmington, North Carolina. This fact is borne out by Wilmington’s own tourism website, which devotes an entire page to famous Dawson’s Creek filming locations that fans of the beloved series can still visit.

Not only did the photogenic shores and rustic charm of Wilmington make a more than solid substitute for the fictional Massachusetts town, the area’s massive manufacturing facilities made it the perfect location for the production to shoot largely out of the Hollywood limelight. You may not know it, but Wilmington’s world-class studio facilities have earned it the nickname “Hollywood East” over the years. And Dawson’s Creek is far from the only TV show to have made use of it, with the Wilmington Film Commission confirming that Matlock, One Tree Hill, Sleepy Hollow and Eastbound & Down all did were called the city home.

As noted on WilmingtonBeaches.com, the city has also long served as a haven for horror film productions with everything from 1984’s Firestarter and 1986’s David Lynch’s masterpiece Blue Velvet to The Conjuring, Halloween Kills” and the recent “Scream” sequel decides to film there. And yes, if you look closely, you’ll likely spot a Dawson’s Creek filming location or two set in the backdrops of these famous films.