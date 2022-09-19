This Is Where 10 Things I Hate About You Was Actually Filmed

The building in 10 Things I Hate About You was originally designed as a luxury hotel. But according to insiders, when that didn’t happen, the site (built in the 19th century) eventually opened up as a real Tacoma high school. What it is today! The other filming locations around Seattle take full advantage of the natural scenic charm.

Believe it or not, 10 Things wasn’t the first high school movie to be shot in Seattle. Ten years earlier, the 1989 classic directed by Cameron Crowe Say Anything used the spot, although not much of the action took place in a school. 1983’s “WarGames,” starring Matthew Broderick and Barry Corbin, was also filmed in the Emerald City.

While it’s easy to argue that 10 Things I Hate About You would have worked regardless of the setting, it’s also fair to say that the stunning locations didn’t hurt.