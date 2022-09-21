This Is The Moment Ice Road Truckers’ Darrell Ward Knew He Wanted To Become A Truck Driver

A native of Deer Lodge, Montana, Darrell Ward caught the trucking bug at a young age. “When I realized I wanted to be a truck driver, I was probably around 12 years old,” Ward said (via History). “My grandfather was a custom harvester. [He] traveled across the nation. I was 12 years old when I went to the harvest with my grandfather for the first time.”

Ward used his genetic makeup for trucking for a decades-long career mostly spent in the friendlier Midwest environs, making him a rookie of sorts when he joined Ice Road Truckers in 2012. Ward once boasted that he drove 2,200 miles in one go, from Montana to Kansas and back.

Sadly, Ward died in a plane crash in 2016. The trucker and TV personality co-piloted a single-engine airplane en route to Rock Creek Airport near Missoula, Montana. He was 52 years old. In a tragic irony, he was on his way to film a special about wreckage recovery. “When Darrell wasn’t hitting the ice roads, he was back in Montana doing what Darrell loved best as a lumber truck and occasionally helping local authorities fight wildfires,” read a Facebook post after his death (via Deadline). “His motto ‘any way, any load’ suits his personality perfectly.”