This Is Ocean’s First Birthday. With The Help Of The Cast Of “Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent Celebrated Her Daughter’s Birthday.

The party has begun!! Ocean Kent, the daughter of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, spent her first birthday with the cast and their newborns. On the eve of her actual birthday, March 15, she hosted an ocean-themed party.

This Is Ocean’s First Birthday. With The Help Of The Cast Of “Vanderpump Rules

31-year-old Lala Kent has begun the celebration of a significant life event. The theme of the celebration was inspired by the distinctive name of her daughter, and the decorations reflected that.

During the main event, the Vanderpump Rules Star’s kid Ocean appeared dressed as a purple mermaid. Everyone at the party feels like they’re in the middle of the ocean.

Everyone, especially Lala Kent’s fans, were surprised by the early birthday celebration. Lala Kent kept her Instagram storey updated with photographs from the party.

Several of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, showed up to celebrate Ocean’s birthday with their own children. It was held in the backyard of Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s house the previous birthday party.

Read More:

Many people claim that when Lala Kent said, “Ocean turning one is bittersweet,” she broke down in tears. Even though time has flown by so rapidly, it’s been a joy to witness these small victories throughout the past year.

Ocean is Lala Kent’s only child, and she frequently publishes images of her on her Instagram profile. As a result, fans of Lala Kent turn to Ocean. On social media, Ocean’s mermaid smile became an internet sensation.

When she turned one, she spent her birthday with her mother’s daughters and other children. In the ball pit, they had fun and ate some of their own creations.

“Ocean Vibes” is emblazoned on a stunning archway as the centrepiece of the party’s decor. This leads to the “Give Them Ocean Vibes” hats, T-shirts, and cards that can be personalised. Lala creates a variety of Ocean-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and more.

Additionally, the food is served on a pastel-colored table adorned with sunglass holders, mugs, and straws. Sunglasses with seashells as a centrepiece are the major attraction. As Lala Kent stated, the cake cutting was her favourite part of the party

. Singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake was the greatest part,” she said. “It was a birthday filled with so much happiness.” It was a great time for Ocean and her mom Lala, who indicated that it was just the beginning of Ocean’s birthday celebrations and that there would be more to come.

“Ocean had the time of his life,” Lala gushed. Their children, on the other hand, had an incredible time. An unforgettable first birthday celebration was held.” They look forward to the ocean-themed birthday party every year.

Randall Emmett, Ocean’s father and Lala Kent’s ex, was the only one who didn’t show there. Kent also gave her thoughts on a different child. She plans to have additional children in the future. Not even “a dude” is on her radar, according to her. She was convinced that if she had another child, she wouldn’t get a guy.

Stay tuned with us on washingtonsources.and we are adding new things