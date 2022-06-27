This Dragon Ball GT Hot Take Has Dragon Ball Fans Getting Heated

u/TheSellingDude took the conversation to the subreddit r/dbz and started by realizing they had just finished watching Dragon Ball GT. This user wrote: “Despite some missing aspects, I believe GT is a better continuation of the saga than Super, and its conclusion to the canon is extremely satisfying and melancholy.”

Other Reddit users also had some strong feelings. In particular, u/DinoRider101 reported that they like both “GT” and “Super” for different reasons. In another comment, u/kainos35 stated that they liked the ending of GT, but the ending was only good because of Dragon Ball Z. Conversely, this user claimed that “Dragon Ball Super” was good enough to stand on its own.

However, not all Dragon Ball fans see GT as a worthy successor to Dragon Ball Z. In fact, u/16Echo wrote, “GT’s worst crime is to be boring. Boring all the time, so to speak. It never hits the highs of moments when ‘super’ manages to do something decent or smart, but it never hits the lows when ‘super’ is at its worst either.”

Similarly, u/Ryumancer strongly disagreed with the voices in support of Dragon Ball GT, lamenting the amount of time the series spent building up its antagonists. Furthermore, this user complained about a lackluster payout that left him disappointed. They added: “So yeah, I have to TERRIBLELY disagree here. GT is NOT better than Super. The only good thing GT had was Super Saiyan 4. That was it.”