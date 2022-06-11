This anime inspired the Stranger Things series

Official Stranger Things official poster. Photo credit: IMDB

Stranger Things, the sci-fi/horror TV blockbuster, has a huge global following eagerly awaiting the rest of Season 4 to premiere.

A famous anime series inspired Stranger Things, and this series is a must-read. A classic anime has reportedly inspired parts of the story, and it’s the ideal show to watch while waiting for Stranger Things’ explosive conclusion to arrive on Netflix.

Elfen Lied Anime: The Inspiration for Stranger Things

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer opened up about what inspired the hit series in a 2016 interview with the Daily Beast. Matt Duffer mentioned that he “had seen an anime titled Elfen Lied” inspired by Akira.

“There were a lot of elements that I liked that made their way into the show, particularly in relation to the character of Eleven,” he continues.

Elfen Lied released an anime visual. Photo credit: IMDB

Elfen Lied by Lynn Okamoto began as a manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2002. It was adapted into an anime in 2004, with Mamoru Kanbe directing and Arms overseeing the animation.

Elfen Lied tells the story of Lucy, a Diclonius – a new species that at first glance resembles humans, but is not. However, they do have horns on their skulls and the ability to vector control.

Vectors are telekinetic invisible arms that allow the Diclonius to move objects in ways humans cannot. Lucy is locked up in a government facility where she is subjected to horrific tests and experiments. She eventually goes on a rampage, killing her captors and escaping from prison.

However, Lucy is damaged during the escape and gains a second personality. This personality is infantile and innocent, with limited verbal capacity and total oblivion of its previous existence.

Kouta and Yuka, two classmates, find the girl and decide to take care of her. They named her Nyu and tried to nurse her back to health. However, they unwittingly become involved in a major government conspiracy as numerous factions attempt to recapture Lucy.

Elfenlied and Stranger Things: The Connection

Elfen Lied inspired the character of Eleven in Stranger Things, as she too was imprisoned in a secret government facility due to her extraordinary abilities. Eleven flees like Lucy and is greeted by an unknown person.

Both shows also explore the concept of a strange extraterrestrial force attempting to attack and ultimately wipe out humanity for reasons unknown. This turned a once ordinary planet into a horrific war.

The theme of young people juggling everyday difficulties with an existential threat is omnipresent, with Kouta and Yuka juggling life, romance and government agents.

Elden Lied promotional photo featuring Lucy, the main character, escaping her tank. Photo credit: IMDB

The premise of the human-like Diclonius and the group’s often mysterious character is handled well. The story adds an intriguing twist to various outsider themes. While the themes of Elfen Lied and Stranger Things are similar, the anime is deeper, more violent, and willing to be brutally hard on its characters.

It also takes into account what makes us human biologically and philosophically. Elfen Lied makes spectacular use of the anime format in both programs. It created some moments that would be impossible to recreate in live action.

Although the two share similar themes, visually and philosophically they approach and process in very different ways. Elfen Lied is a grandiose and captivating show in its own right. So that makes it quite worth seeing. Viewers who start watching Stranger Things today will appreciate the show in a whole new way – and better understand why Matt and Ross Duffer portrayed Eleven the way they did.

What do you think of the connection between Elfen Lied and the Stranger Things series? Are you looking forward to Stranger Things Season 4? let us know what you think in the comments.