Think About Who’s Coming Back With A Bang? Park Bom; The Track ‘Blossom’ Featuring The Track ‘Blossom’ Featuring MeloMenace Kim And Park Bom Is All Set To Release On March 11

We have an exceptionally astonishing news for Park Bom and 2NE1 fans from everywhere the world. Your cherished artist Bom has affirmed her re-visitation of the universe of music on March 2, 2022.

Park Bom is good to go to deliver her new track following one year of avoiding the business. Park Bom’s new track named ‘Bloom’ including MeloMenace Kim is will be delivered at 6 pm on March 11, 2022,through different internet based destinations.

The Track ‘Blossom’ Featuring MeloMenace Kim And Park Bom Is All Set To Release On March 11

The blossom includes a story of the core of a lady who lives hating and loathing herself step by step

and furthermore abhors her for going to pieces in her day to day existence and a man who takes a gander at the core of that lady who has been experiencing the lady’s aggravation quietly and needs to walk the way with her.

Park Bom has fans from all edges of the world for her remarkable voice and high pitches, and every one of them are anticipating the arrival of the track ‘Blossom’ that they have been anxiously sitting tight for.

Park Bom, who has been an individual from the young lady band 2NE1 began her performance vocation in the year 2019 with the track “Spring” in March with D-Nation Entertainment.

Around the same time, in the long stretch of May Par Bom delivered her independent collection re: Blue Rose including Wheein from Mamamoo in a solitary named “4:44”.

Park Bom’s last collection was delivered in 2020 named Red Light and her last single independent was delivered on March 31, 2021.

Half a month prior to, a news Park Boom is getting ready to deliver a unique soundtrack named ‘You Are My Mirror’ for the webtoon series, Fight for My Way was uncovered by Toon Studio.

It appears as though there are two undertakings of Park Bom arranged to deliver this month. It’s been one year we got to hear another tune from Park Bom and the energy for ‘Blossom’ is an impression of a yearning for one year.