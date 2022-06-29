Things We Want To See Happen In Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars video game fans were introduced to Jedi Padawan and Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) during the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. As a Force-sensitive person, Cal trained as a Jedi Knight until he was on his own after Order 66. Cal has quickly become a fan favorite, and many are looking forward to seeing him again in the upcoming sequel, Jedi: Survivor.” However, rumors have been circulating lately that Cal might be getting his own show on Disney+ (via The Direct) , so maybe he could debut first in a possible second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

To be fair, in game canon, Obi-Wan and Cal never met, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t. Technically, Cal exists somewhere in the live-action canon, as the events of his story coincide with where Obi-Wan is right now in his story. It’s certainly not an exaggeration to say that they could meet at some point, and it would be a great way to introduce the wider fan base to the character. Also, it would just be awesome to see McGregor’s Obi-Wan and Monaghan’s Cal on screen together.