Things That Happen In Every Star Trek Movie

The best Star Trek stories aren’t about the space battles or the diabolical villains trying to destroy the Federation – they’re based on the personal journeys of the characters involved. In the films, this has led to deep personal conflicts that either Kirk or Picard typically face. Sometimes these arcs are prominent, as in Star Trek III, which deals with the aftermath of Spock’s death, but they can also be more subtle. On an emotional level, for example, The Wrath of Khan is really a story about Kirk coming to terms with aging.

Star Trek IV is all about the friendship between Kirk and Spock as the latter is forced to face his feelings for the first time in the series. In the Next Generation films, Picard is seen grappling with similar inner dilemmas of aging, and in Generations he deals with the death of his only family. He also confronts his past traumas in “First Contact” and his youthful regrets in “Nemesis.”

It may often get lost between space gunfights, big effects, and roller coaster action, but even JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot films have used Kirk and Spock’s emotional journeys as touchstones for their stories. Kirk must confront the shadow of his father’s legacy, while Spock must finally confront his human emotions in Into Darkness. Like the best Star Trek episodes, the movies know that internal drama is essential to a compelling story.