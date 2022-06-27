Things Only Adults Notice In Jurassic Park

Legendary critic Roger Ebert compares Jurassic Park negatively to Spielberg’s Jaws in his review: “He felt that when the shark finally arrived, it would be much more impressive, slowly building audience concern . He was right. I wish he’d remembered that lesson while preparing Jurassic Park.”

Jurassic Park might not hold the monsters back for an hour like Jaws, but the film’s stills show that Spielberg hadn’t forgotten the lessons of his first hit. The first scene shows a man being dragged into the darkness of a Velociraptor cage, just as Jaws dragged his victims into the darkness of the ocean, never showing more than an eye of the dinosaur. Elsewhere, the iconic scene of scientists seeing living dinosaurs for the first time works because Spielberg focuses on the characters’ reactions before we can see what they’re reacting to, building sky-high expectations that he somehow manages to live up to.

Some of the most impactful scenes in “Jaws” feature the shark purely through its effect on its surroundings while dragging a broken dock or a chain of explosive charges through the water. “Jurassic Park” builds suspense in a similar way, most famously in the scenes of the T. rex’s earth-shattering footsteps rippling the water in a glass or puddle. A similar trick shows how dangerous the dinosaurs are while staying off-screen and maintaining the film’s PG-13 rating. We see a cow being lowered into the Velociraptor pen and nothing comes out but the tattered remains of the harness. Later, just before the Tyrannosaurus makes its grand entrance, we know we’re about to start when we see the chain swaying a goat for its lunch.