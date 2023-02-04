Things Once Got Physical Between John Landis And Eddie Murphy

This was rediscovered by Twitter users during an interview with Playboy in 1990 @NtiAning, Eddie Murphy had a tumultuous relationship with director John Landis on the set of Coming to America. According to Murphy, bringing Landis on board the film was his idea after the director dealt with legal issues surrounding the deaths of three people on the set of his “Twilight Zone: The Movie” set (per History) he had Feels sorry for the director and had good experiences with him on their last film together “Trading Places”.

However, things were very hostile on the film’s set, as Landis allegedly engaged in loud and chaotic behavior and accused Murphy of being disloyal for not showing up at Landis’s trial. However, things one day escalated to an extreme level and it ended with Murphy choking Landis. Murphy claims it started out as a joke that Landis thought was a joke, but took a serious turn after Landis escalated things. “Landis reached down to grab my balls like he thought it was a joke too — and I cut him off,” Murphy said. “He fell, his face turned red, his eyes were rolling like an asshole, and he ran off the set.”

Of course, with any type of collaboration, things get tense at times, but it’s definitely a little surprising that violence ensued. Of course, according to Landis (per Collider), things were tense because of Murphy’s unprofessionalism on set. Whatever the case, the two later worked together on Beverly Hills Cop III, so it’s clear they’ve at least temporarily buried the hatchet for another film.