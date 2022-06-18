Things In Jurassic World Dominion That Make No Sense

When it comes to dinosaur behavior, it’s difficult to say with definitive authority what makes sense and what doesn’t. After all, we really don’t know how the creatures behaved in their time, so a lot of guesswork is required. Still, it’s hard not to see the plane crash scene over the Dolomites in “Dominion” as incredibly contrived.

Why is the Quetzalcoatlus attacking Kayla’s plane so quickly and viciously? Sure, it’s a foreign object hurtling through the dino’s skies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be devoured. But sure, let’s continue with the fact that the Quetzalcoatlus is attacking the plane. The events that follow are baffling to say the least. Claire leaps over the dinosaur sanctuary and almost gets mauled in mid-air by another winged animal. She survives – unlikely but believable. Then Owen and Kayla attempt a crash landing on a frozen lake. Both survive and the plane remains stuck on the ice surface without breaking through. Again, sure, let’s go with that.

But then the sheer pressure of Owen and Kayla walking across the ice starts cracking it. The effect is enhanced by the appearance of a pyroraptor, whose pursuit completely breaks the ice. That’s where things go from incredible to nonsensical. Why does a little running shatter the ice completely, but a full blown plane crash does nothing? Because then of course we wouldn’t get another dinosaur chase.