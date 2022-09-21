There’s One Surefire Way To Get Kicked Off Deadliest Catch

During an interview with Headliner Chicago, “Deadliest Catch” star Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski explained that the only safe way to walk away from the boat is to refuse to appear in front of the camera. “There are other people who don’t want anything to do with the camera. And frankly, we’re kind of a community boat. You have to be active with the camera and be a good fisherman,” said Wild Bill. “You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do this,’ or we’ll just replace you. That’s how it works.”

While it certainly makes sense that the ships featured in ‘Deadliest Catch’ would want to hire fishermen to actively participate in the long-running reality series that’s fueling their business, it’s still quite shocking to realize the captains are willing to hire them replace people simply because they don’t like being in front of the camera. Considering that the series constantly reiterates the importance of finding reliable, talented crew members to keep everyone safe, the fact that some sailors could be fired regardless of their skill seems utterly absurd.

Wild Bill’s comments make it abundantly clear that working with the cameras is an integral part of being a deckhand on Deadliest Catch – adding another requirement to an already extremely demanding job and ensuring that it’s the only surefire way , to be removed from the film series is to avoid the cameras.