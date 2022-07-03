There’s One Detail That Superman & Lois Just Can’t Seem To Get Right

Shows on The CW are often peppered with melodrama to keep things interesting, and this comic book adaptation is certainly no exception (via TV Tropes). For many fans of the series, however, one of the least effective relationship dramas is in the cliched realm of teenage romance. Fans in particular believe that Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) and Sarah Cushing’s (Inde Navarrette) relationship often seems unnecessarily filled with ongoing complications that fans find annoying.

For example, in Season 2, Sarah admits to Jordan that she kissed a girl when she was at camp. To be clear, the problem fans have with this isn’t that Sarah explores her sexuality, but how weirdly casual she is cheating on her boyfriend. What makes matters worse is that she doesn’t even want to talk about the kiss or what it means to her. Not only is this behavior very different from the character fans have come to know, but it seems to serve the sole purpose of creating a pointless love triangle.

On the r/SupermanAndLois subreddit, fans posted their disappointment with the storyline. One of the more amusing posts on Reddit took advantage of the distracted boyfriend meme (via KnowYourMeme) and used a bit of shoddy Photoshop to overlay the faces of Jordan, Sarah, and Aubrey (Djouliet Amara). “Remember when the show was praised for not having love triangles?” asked u/ZookWok111.

Other users were also quick to share their dissatisfaction with the subplot.