All actors want to make it big in Hollywood. You’ll get an honest answer from every Indian actor or would-be actor when you ask what their ultimate professional goal is.

Ten Bollywood Actors Who Have Appeared In Hollywood Films

The focus will be on Hollywood acting. Over the years, only a select few have been able to get into Hollywood and establish a successful career.

It’s remarkable how many Indian actors and actresses have made it big in Hollywood, while continually providing mediocre performances. Ten Bollywood actors who’ve performed in Hollywood films are listed below.

The Actress Aishwarya Rai

Despite the fact that numerous women have won the Miss World crown after Aiswarya Rai’s reign ended in 1994, she is still the most beautiful woman on the planet.

It wasn’t long before Rai became an international star that people recognised her. Aiswarya Rai is revered around the world, and Priyanka Chopra famously said that God made her in a weekend.

Everybody agrees on it. This hazel green-eyed beauty who entered Bollywood after winning Miss World fell in love with Hollywood even more with her second feature, The Mistress of Spices, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

Alia Bhatt’s Name Is Mentioned.

Alia Bhatt presently holds the title of Bollywood’s queen. Alia Bhatt was criticised for her privileges as the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt in the early stages of her career.

It was because to the actors that all of her critics were compelled to concede that they were wrong about her acting abilities.

Bollywood has embraced Bhatt as a household name, even though she’s a superb performer. There are some films with Alia Bhatt as the lead that have grossed well over $100 million in India. We haven’t yet seen her in action in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Priyanka Chopra

It’s no secret that Bollywood and Hollywood have a crush on Priyanka Chopra. Her name is known all over the world. With 62 Indian cinema roles under her belt, Priyanka Chopra, Miss World 2000, made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the suspense drama Quantico.

From that point forward, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood career took off. An international superstar, Chopra has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world, as well as one of Forbes’ top 100 Bollywood women.

Naseeruddin Shah

The greatest actor of all time, Naseeruddin Shah, is a Bollywood legend. The actor, who broke into the business in the 1980s and hasn’t stopped since, is still working today.

With the Padma Bhushan, India’s highest civilian honour, Shah is an actor any filmmaker would be delighted to work with.

There are many people in India and Hollywood who are familiar with his acting abilities. As a result of the success of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the actor has been in numerous additional movies.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has carried the weight of the Kapoor name on his shoulders. After more than a century of acting in Bollywood, the actor still looks the same as when he was 30.

His appearance in the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire solidified Kapoor’s international renown, which he has enjoyed since the 1980s.

Kapoor made his Hollywood debut in Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol, where he quickly established himself as a leading man.

Frieda Pinto

Often referred to as an English actress, Frieda Pinto is actually an Indian actor. In her first film, Slumdog Millionaire, Pinto took up the Best Actress Oscar for her performance. For the most part, Pinto’s star power dwindled after a bright start to her career.

She has appeared in over 20 films during her career, yet many of them have failed to be commercially successful. In the meantime, her admirers may look forward to more exciting projects from the actress in the near future.

Suraj Sharma

Among Hollywood’s unknowns, Pi Patel has a good chance of being the only one. He made his acting debut in an epic picture with a high budget as a role of comparable importance.

Actor Sharma has the unique capacity to express himself visually, which is an asset that few of the world’s best-known performers possess.

Sharma’s first role was in a commercial for a Hollywood studio, and he quickly became known in the industry. How I Met Your Father cast member has been in various other Hollywood and non-English language films since the spin-off series debuted.

Ali Fazal

Some may be surprised to learn that Ali Fazal, who isn’t well-known in Bollywood, has appeared on the big screen in Hollywood. If that wasn’t stunning enough, he has appeared in one of the most well-known film franchises in Hollywood:

Fast & Furious. Ali Fazal makes his acting debut in Fast & Furious 7. The performer received the recognition and respect he deserved, despite his minor role. He most recently appeared in the Hollywood picture Death on the Nile, in which he co-starred with Gal Gadot.

Huma Qureshi

Celebrity actress Huma Qureshi made her acting debut with famed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the film Aamir. There have been a lot of roles for Qureshi to far in Indian language films, all of which have seen the actress give everything she has to the directors.

The Delhi-born Qureshi rose to stardom in Bollywood and Hollywood despite coming from a middle-class household.

For her feature film debut with Viceroy’s House, Qureshi worked with director Zack Synder on the project Army of the Dead, which she also directed.

Jacqueline Fernandez

As Jacqueline Fernandez has shown, there are no limits to following your dreams. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 as a model from Sri Lanka.

Fernandez is currently one of Bollywood’s most prominent actresses, and the Sri Lankan native enjoys a sizable fan base.

After a successful Bollywood career, Fernandez made her Hollywood debut in the 2015 thriller, Definition of Fear.

Fernandez’s Hollywood performance didn’t impress the critics and the fans as much as her Bollywood performance did.

Verdict

This list of Bollywood actors who have starred in Hollywood films includes both well-known faces and lesser-known ones. These actors and actresses appear to have both natural talent and a little bit of good fortune on their side, which has taken them to the world’s most prestigious film industry.

There’s a good chance a celebrity you look up to is on this list. Their movies may have already been viewed by you, or you may have never heard of them before. A trip to Hollywood to see Bollywood stars perform on the big screen is the perfect weekend activity.