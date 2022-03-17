There Are No More Rumours! Watching ‘The Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz And Katie Melony

After a 12-year partnership, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney called it quits. On social media, the Vanderpump Rules stars announced their split.

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz And Katie Melony Have Ended Their Relationship,

In the comments underneath the Instagram picture, many celebrities, particularly those from Vanderpump Rules, voiced their support and love for the cause. There were a few sentences and photographs posted on Instagram by Tom and Katie.

“I never anticipated I would have to make an announcement like this,” the VPR actress wrote in a statement. But I believe it’s crucial for us to be honest with each other.” Her early writings demonstrate Maloney’s deep connection to the people close to her heart: her family, her friends, and the people who read her work.

She wants to tell everyone about the heartbreaking news. She went on to say, “After a journey through life with Tom for the past twelve years, we have decided to end our marriage.” “We have tremendous admiration for one another that will always stay and we value our friendship,” she stated, “and this ending

has no link with anger or hostility.” Despite the fact that our paths may diverge, we will always love and support one another’s happiness, she concluded. “Thank you for all of your wonderful words and encouragement.” Maloney, 35, wrote these words alongside images of her and her boyfriend holding hands and cuddling.

On Instagram, Tom Schwartz, 39, posted a few lines along with several photographs and a video of the two of them from their bedroom. “Well, this is a bummer,” he wrote. It’s impossible for me to sum up 12 years of love in a stale Instagram post.

This couple’s fans share the same sentiments. In most places, they appeared to be an ideal pair who were both charming and gorgeous. His final question was, “What picture am I meant to use?” Is there a font that can be used to break up a relationship?

A few rumours have been going around and I wanted to put them to rest. My relationship with Katie is ending. Their personal lives have been in the news, with some saying that Schwartz doesn’t appreciate any speculation about him and Maloney.

Further, “I’m not ready to say the D word because it is too traumatic for me,” he said. My heart aches, but I’ll get through this. ‘ He added that he was not trying to elicit sympathy with the Instagram post of his breakup and that he would not be writing a sad song.

They had a “healthy, productive talk” about Katie’s decision, which he respects. He went on to say, “It would be considerably more tragic if she opted to stay with me while she was unhappy.” It’s clear from Tom Schwartz’s words that he loved her deeply and that she taught him a lot about love and how to be a better partner.

Maloney’s absence of a wedding band on Instagram sparked a flurry of speculation, which the couple has now dispelled. Both of them deserve our best wishes for a happy life!

