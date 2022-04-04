Theranos Employees Where Are They Now? ​What Happened To Theranos employees?

Theranos staff, where are they now?

Whether or not Theranos was a Silicon Valley-wide disaster — or even a tech company — it had a massive impact on the industry. We spoke to a number of ex-employees who, after all these years, are still being held accountable for the behavior of their bosses. Former Theranos employees had a hard time finding work. Three employees spoke to Protocol and described the transition from such a large incident as a difficult and arduous process.

What problems do former Theranos employees have?

When an employee was looking for a job in 2016, a company CEO told him that investors “advised him not to hire anyone from Theranos, given what was going on in the media,” according to one worker.

Another employee, who worked at Theranos for five years, said she applied for a job for five months before accepting a more junior position in a technology industry unrelated to Theranos. “I was in such a difficult situation,” she explained. She stayed at the job for less than a year before quitting and taking a year off. Former employees reported that the experience made them more risk-aware when making future career decisions.

After working at Theranos, a third employee stated that he analyzed the history and work history of each potential employer. “I paid a lot more attention than before. What is the message from above? What is the vision of your company and how does it function ethically and morally?” he said.

However, employees are aware of the impact their employment at Theranos can have. Patrick O’Neill, who served as the company’s chief creative officer from 2014 to 2017, claimed he deleted much of his advertising work from his professional website. “Releasing it for public consumption could lead to too much criticism,” he warned. “[Theranos] caused a lot of harm to a lot of people.” A former Theranos employee reported having lunch with a recruiter who had previously found him a job. “You are the most qualified candidate,” the recruiter said, before adding, “Except that.” The recruiter then thumbed the word “Theranos” on a copy of his resume. Since then, the ex-employee has been rejected for several jobs and continues to look for work.

Others, who have received attention from the company, are still undecided about their future moves. Janina Dong, a former Theranos recruiting manager who left in 2017, has so far opted for consulting rather than accepting a full-time position. She claims part of the reason is that she’s “questioning my own judgment” on where to work after not seeing the status of Theranos.

How did Theranos start?

Theranos, a notoriously secretive Silicon Valley biotech company, has been trying to undermine the multi-billion dollar US blood testing industry for the past two years. When you go to a facility and have blood drawn, the doctor or nurse usually sends it to a testing lab to check for things like your cholesterol or vitamin D levels, or to look for indicators of disease. That awkward needle prick, lots of vials of blood, and waiting days or weeks for results are all part of this process that almost every American goes through at some point in life. Theranos promised to transform the procedure by requiring just a few drops of blood, which could be used to run multiple tests simultaneously on scaled-down, compact devices that fit on a desk. “We’re able to do all the testing with just a single microsample, rather than having to pull a separate tube for each type of test,” Holmes said in 2014. It seemed promising. In Arizona, two in California, and one in Pennsylvania, Theranos built 42 “wellness centers” in Walgreens pharmacies in 2013 — a move that would conceptually save consumers even more time and money. By 2015, Holmes had persuaded Arizona lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow patients to bypass doctors and go straight to their labs and order any tests they wanted.

What is the Theranos scandal?

By 2015, the threads were fraying and Holmes was exposed as a fraud within a year. The technology she promoted didn’t work at all, and the company she founded had failed in 2018. A jury in California has now found her guilty on four counts of fraud, each carrying a possible sentence of 20 years in prison. The jury found them not guilty on four other charges and could not reach a decision on three others. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has the right to appeal her convictions. Things started to fall apart in 2015, when a whistleblower raised concerns about Theranos’ flagship test device, the Edison. The Wall Street Journal published a series of scathing exposés, claiming that the results were flawed and that the company conducted much of its testing on widely used devices from other manufacturers. Lawsuits mounted, partners split, and US officials banned Holmes from operating a blood testing service for two years in 2016. Theranos went bankrupt in 2018 after defrauding investors of $700 million. Three months later, she and Mr Balwani were arrested on suspicion of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said she intentionally misled patients about the tests and lied to financiers about the company’s performance. Released on bail, Holmes married William “Billy” Evans, a 27-year-old heir to the Evans Hotel Group, in 2019. In July of this year they gave birth to a son. It has been suggested that a new mother could influence the jury’s verdict. Although Emily D. Baker, a former assistant district attorney for Los Angeles, said before the verdict that the judge might consider it if Holmes were found guilty, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Commentators said it was amazing how strongly Holmes stuck to her original story when the Theranos affair came to court, and others who knew her said they don’t think it has matured. Following the verdicts, Holmes was not taken into custody. The date for the verdict has not yet been set. Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? It is still unclear whether Holmes will be sentenced to prison. Sources suggest her sentence is scheduled for September 26, 2022. According to reports, she faces up to 80 years in prison – 20 years for each crime she is accused of. Holmes is out on $500,000 bail while she awaits her sentencing in September. Image source: South China Morning Post The reports say the new mom lives with her husband Billy Evans in a nine-bedroom home in Silicon Valley worth $135 million. Image source: Business Insider Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and president of Theranos, is on trial. He was reportedly charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He reportedly faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted and a $250,000 fine (plus reprieve) for each offense.

