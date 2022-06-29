The Young Sheldon Star You Likely Forgot Played A Toy Story Character

The actress in question is legendary funny lady Annie Potts. Although she is currently best known for portraying Meemaw in Young Sheldon, Potts’ screen career has now spanned more than four decades and has included appearances in ’80s movies such as Ghostbusters and Pretty in Pink, as well as in “The Long”. -ongoing 90’s sitcom “Designing Women”. Pott’s contributions to entertainment include the hit Pixar franchise, Toy Story. In the popular series, Potts gives a voice to Bo Peep, the most popular lamp decoration for sheep.

Potts voiced the character in three of the four Toy Story films. Although she actually called Molly’s room her home, Bo became as big a part of many of Woody’s (Tom Hanks) and the gang’s adventures as any of Andy’s toys in the first film. Despite that fact, her role in Toy Story 2 was significantly smaller, and for reasons that longtime Pixar heavy Lee Unkrich covered well in a 2019 interview with IndieWire, the Shepherdess was absent from Toy Story 3 altogether.

Potts seemed to feel that absence as much as everyone else, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2019, “Honestly, I felt a little bit like Bo when I heard they were doing ‘Toy Story 3’ and I didn’t get a call. Thankfully, the Pixar team more than made up for Bo’s brief disappearance by giving her a bigger role in Toy Story 4 and giving her a fitting modern update. When Bo Peep returned, Toy Story was able to -Saga to finally deliver the heartfelt finale the franchise so desperately deserved.