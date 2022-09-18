The Young Sheldon Actor You Likely Missed On Modern Family

“Modern Family” featured a glorious cast of comedic guest stars throughout the series’ run, including Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Lane and Jordan Peele to name a few. There are also several small but standout performances by actors before they made it big, like Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things.

A very observant viewer on Reddit noticed a Bazinga! worthy mashup starring young Raegan Revord – who plays Sheldon’s twin sister Missy Cooper in “Young Sheldon” – guest stars on “Modern Family.” In Season 6, Episode 5, “Won’t You Be Our Neighbor”, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) let their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) transition from a strict classroom to a more permissive teacher. Believing Lily is too stressed out by the rigid class, they set her up a play date with a new classmate, Megan (Revord, via IMDb).

This leads to revealing results that contrast Lily’s actual learning progression with Megan’s ridiculous color matching skills. When asked what constitutes combining blue and yellow, Megan replies “blellow,” leading Cam and Mitchell to decide that the more structured class is better for Lily. Revord’s extraordinary comedic timing at such a young age foreshadows her wild and short-tempered performance as Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon.