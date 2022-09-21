The Worst Things Tony Soprano Ever Did On The Sopranos Ranked

Tony’s first significant mob operation came when he teamed up with Jackie Aprile and two other associates to loot a deck of cards. The act became legendary among the mob and forged a lasting friendship between Tony and Jackie.

As Jackie nears the end of his life, he tries to keep his son Jackie Jr. away from illegal activities as he feels he just doesn’t have the courage to do it. After Jackie’s death, Tony vows to keep his friend’s son out of the business.

Despite this, Tony never sets out to become Jackie Jr.’s mentor, instead leaving that to Jackie Jr.’s uncle Ritchie, who guides him into smaller mob activities. That doesn’t last long because Tony’s sister kills Ritchie during an argument. Jackie Jr. then falls under the tutelage of an even worse mentor: Ralph. As Jackie Jr. searches for a father figure, Ralph tells him the famous story of Tony and his father looting the deck, inspiring him to do the same.

There’s no denying that Tony is trying to steer Jackie Jr. in the right direction, especially when he starts dating Meadow. Tony recognizes himself as Jackie Jr. and wishes he could escape this world. But when it really counts and the Tony-inspired Jackie Jr. card game goes awry, Tony doesn’t even think about protecting Jackie Jr.