The Worst Season Of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow According To Fans

Redditor Afifi_essa opened a thread explaining her dislike for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 and her frustration that it’s a necessary watch to understand the Arrowverse as a whole. Some in the comments agreed with that sentiment, but a larger group called Season 4 particularly lackluster. In fact, Reddit user Filimancia1 even claimed that it almost made them abandon the Arrowverse entirely. In the meantime, a few people have poked fun at Season 5, but that wasn’t nearly as strong as the hatred thrown at Season 4 — a series of episodes no one has even named a few redeeming qualities of.

On the other hand, the majority of critics seemed to be enjoying the fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow. It has a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, falling short of Season 5 and Season 6, which both earned 100%. Season 1 ended up at the bottom of the stack with 65%, so it seems the author of the original Reddit post wasn’t the only one who didn’t care about the first few episodes. At the same time, Legends of Tomorrow as a whole boasts an 89% critic rating and a 70% audience rating, making it abundantly clear that it’s still worth looking through the rough patches.

What makes a season good or bad in the end is entirely up to interpretation. If you enjoyed Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow, great, but you may need to search the fandom a little more carefully than most for like-minded people.