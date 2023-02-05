The Worst Sci-Fi Remakes Of All Time

Roland Emmerich’s 1998 “Godzilla” was the first American incarnation of the Japanese sci-fi franchise, but it was a huge disappointment for fans of the classic franchise. The original 1954 science fiction film was an allegory for the destruction of nuclear war, something that was prescient in Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed hundreds of thousands and ended World War II. Even though the franchise was moving in a cheesier direction, the underlying theme was still there.

Following their success with Independence Day, Emmerich and screenwriter Dean Devlin envisioned an American remake as a family-friendly, ’90s-style summer blockbuster. They kept the nuclear mutation, but Godzilla lost his humanity and sense of humor. The result is a mediocre blockbuster, but as a Godzilla remake it sucks, and the Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect that. It bombed the box office on Memorial Day opening weekend and was popular with the Razzies, earning five nominations. According to Den of Geek, after the poor public response, Sony canceled plans for a trilogy and Toho rescinded the licensing rights.

Per Vulture, Kenpachiro Satsuma, a Japanese actor who once played Godzilla, reportedly walked out of the Tokyo premiere saying, “It’s not ‘Godzilla,’ it doesn’t have the spirit.” Of course, another common complaint was that this new monsters didn’t look like the earlier versions, although it outperformed previous films in the special effects department. It feels like someone crossed “Godzilla” and “Jurassic Park” and gave birth to a soulless dud that even Matthew Broderick’s charms can’t save.