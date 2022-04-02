The Worst Part Of Sheldon And Amy’s Relationship On The Big Bang Theory

Part of what makes the character of Sheldon so great is his outspoken, sarcastic, and often neurotic personality. However, when it comes to his relationship with Amy, those tendencies aren’t always funny. On many occasions, Sheldon is self-centered and rude to Amy, showing no regard for her feelings. Although she does everything for him and constantly tries to advance the relationship on both a physical and emotional level, he rarely returns the same energy.

For example, in the Season 5 episode “The Shiny Trinket Maneuver,” Amy excitedly tells Sheldon that one of her essays will be published in a prestigious magazine, which she considers a huge hit. Sheldon is busy on his Twitter, brushing them off, and later tells Penny (Kaley Cuoco) that Amy’s news doesn’t matter because it has to do with biology, which is “all about gross, squishy things.” Although Amy leaves her date angry, Sheldon is unaware of what he did wrong. Additionally, although he didn’t want to make their relationship official for some time, he expresses jealousy when Amy shows interest in other men.

On Reddit, u/KushTheKitten said, “Sheldon is a terrible boyfriend to Amy. He’s a complete jerk to her…he demeans her, treats her like sh*t and it’s to be expected [sic] be funny? … How badly he treats her makes me cringe.” Redditor u/tyburn_canon added, “I know writers write about Sheldon very differently from week to week, but it always annoyed me [how] he can love Stan Lee but not Amy.”