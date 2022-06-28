The Worst Fire In Chicago Fire Season 5

Airing March 2017, the “Deathtrap” episode of “Chicago Fire” is the opening salvo of a major “One Chicago” crossover event that will be continued in the “Chicago PD” episode “Emotional Proximity” and premiere with “Fake ‘ episode that introduces the short-lived ‘Chicago Justice’.

When the Firehouse 51 team responds to a major fire in a warehouse/factory converted into living quarters, the blaze quickly explodes into a monster firestorm, trapping multiple victims. As the chaos and casualties mount, more services are called in, with cast members from Chicago PD and Chicago Med arriving on the scene. Finally, the situation becomes even more desperate when Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) tells all firefighters to evacuate the building, even though a PD detective’s beloved daughter is still trapped inside the burning building.

While this cliffhanger setup alone is enough to make this fire one of the show’s most emotionally devastating, The Mercury News criticized the episode for hitting far too close to home in light of a real-life event with similar circumstances. According to the outlet, “Deathtrap” aired just three months after the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 concert-goers and was ranked by NBC News as one of the worst building fires in the United States in the past 50 years. The Mercury News commentary continued with the pointed question, “Does anyone — especially friends and family of ghost ship victims — really want to watch ‘screaming party-goers’ try to escape a raging fire?”