The Worst Criminal In Law & Order: SVU Season 21

Season 21 of Law & Order: SVU aired about two years after New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long sexual assault allegation. Given that “SVU” is the kind of show ripped from the headlines, it was inevitable that she would address the case. The season 21 premiere did just that, bringing in Ian McShane (Deadwood, American Gods) for the role.

McShane plays Sir Toby Moore, a British media executive based on Weinstein who is accused by dozens of actresses of sexually assaulting them during auditions. SVU eventually catches him in the act, but frustratingly, justice is not served. A favorably timed heart problem causes its process to be postponed.

Fans shared their feelings about Moore on social media.

“Bro Ian McShane’s character is PERFECT through and through. I don’t like this man no sir,” wrote one Twitter user @cxptainjaneway.

“I’m a huge McShane fan, but yeah, that’s a totally monstrous character. Very realistic, unfortunately,” he agreed @dpoe56.

Others praised McShane’s performance.

“Hard to totally hate this character as Ian McShane is likable,” he wrote @XGirlNYC.

“I still want a conclusion to the Sir Toby storyline on SVU. Mainly because I love Ian McShane (even if he played evil),” he wrote @diane_kidletsma.

Season 21 has many villainous characters who abuse their power to commit sex crimes, but none of them are as powerful or charismatic as Moore. It’s a testament to McShane’s acting skills that he can play such an obnoxious person so convincingly.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, help is available to help. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact the RAINN National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).