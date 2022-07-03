The Worst Addition To Team Flash According To Fans

In an April 2022 discussion on the r/FlashTV subreddit, fans of the second entry in the Arroweverse discussed the additions made in recent seasons. U/Particle_Excelerator started the debate by creating a poll titled “Who is the Worst Addition to Team Flash” and featuring the characters Cecile, Chester, Allegra, Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Chillblaine (Jon Cor), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). .

Eventually, after the voting concluded, Chillblaine won first place for the team’s worst addition. Overall, the character received the wrath of about 40% of the voters. However, Chillblaine’s inclusion in this list was not without controversy. In fact, u/CosmicWaffleMan wrote, “I never considered him part of Team Flash.” Similarly, u/FortySevenLifestyle felt that neither Chillblaine nor Ryan should be included in the list.

Despite the general consensus surrounding Chillblaine, the other characters shouldn’t feel left out of the hate fest. In fact, there were many complaints. For example, u/KevDevX asked, “Can we have an episode where [Cecile] doesn’t hold her head and screams with a shrill noise in the background?” Elsewhere, u/bigfatty777 called Chester the worst character, arguing that the show should have followed the story of DC Comics’ Chester more closely. There were also a plethora of complaints about Allegra.

Interestingly, the comments on this particular thread suggest that many people deliberately dislike all new members of the team.