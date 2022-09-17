The World’s Fastest Level Up English Volume 1 light novel is available for pre-order from Seven Seas

Is there a world record for leveling up? Photo credit: Nagato Yamata and Fame

On September 1, 2022, Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Twitter that the physical edition of The World’s Fastest Level Up light novel Volume 1 is available for pre-order. But you can buy an early issue in a digital format on September 15, 2022 for $9.99.

The physical edition will go on sale on January 3, 2023 for $14.99. It has 236 pages, and Seven Seas has three volumes listed so far.

There’s also a manga, but there’s no word on whether it’ll be translated.

What is the fastest level up in the world?

World’s Fastest Leveling Up, World’s Fastest Leveling Up! ~ As a result of awakening my incompetence ability [Transfer Within Dungeon], I became the strongest without being restricted by the rules of the dungeon~, or Sekai saisoku no Level Up in Japanese. It’s set on earth with dungeons and reality is a game.

Twenty years have passed since the dungeons appeared, and anyone can be an adventurer. But first you have to pass a test and if you pass you will get a status screen and see what skills you have.

Or, for the lucky few, acquire more than one skill. Amane Rin is one of those lucky few, and his second ability is so rare he’s never heard of it.

The ability is dungeon teleportation, but when he tries to use it the ability seems practically useless. Amane can teleport himself, but he must focus for two seconds per set distance he wants to travel.

But he doesn’t give up! Even when the first group he joined starts talking behind his back, Amane leaves the group.

He’s still doing his best to ascend alone. And it begins to pay off when Amane discovers there are still secrets to be found within the dungeons.

Is it worth?

The World’s Fastest Level Up has several plot points that you can find throughout. But that teleportation is one of the main focuses is interesting.

Amane takes his time and experiments while exploring the dungeons before entering them. A cooldown effect called The Span prevents adventurers from entering a dungeon until a week has passed since they last entered it.

This makes Amane’s ability much more critical and a potential target for other adventures. So are you planning to get The World’s Fastest Level Up?

