The Woman King’s Gina Prince-Bythewood Wants To Tell Another Story From African History

Prince-Bythewood said: “One of my dreams is certainly the story of Toussaint Louverture and what happened in Haiti against the French. It’s one of the dream projects.” Toussaint Louverture was one of the leading generals of the Haitian Revolution, the successful anti-slavery uprising in the French colony of Saint-Domingue that lasted from 1791 to 1804 and led to the founding of the modern nation of Haiti. (Louverture died under arrest a year before the Revolution won.) A Louverture biopic is something Bythewood has expressed an interest in over the years; She even named one of her sons Toussaint (via Shondaland).

Such a story would have some interesting connections to that of The Woman King and could possibly serve as a corrective for some criticisms of the film. Louverture’s family in particular was forced into slavery by Dahomey’s imperialist expansion in the Allada kingdom (via Toussaint Louverture Historical Society), which would require a different framing than the depiction of Dahomey as underdogs fighting back against other empires in The Woman King . Such a film could also feature some heroic historical Agojie warriors as characters: Victoria Montou is one of Haiti’s “founding mothers” (via French Library).

The Woman King is in theaters now.