The Wizard Of Oz Was A Major Inspiration For Ant-Man 3

Looper attended a press event for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Kevin Feige, Marvel Cinematic Universe executive and producer, was asked a little about the film’s visuals and their influences. Feige spoke about what kind of inspirations he shared with director Peyton Reed. One of the discussions revolved around a certain famous 1939 fantasy film. “We were talking about parallels to ‘Wizard of Oz’ in terms of meeting a family down there,” he said. Still, Feige pushed much of that question to Reed, who mentioned things like actual images from an electron microscope, ’70s Heavy Metal magazine, and Sword and Sorcery-style fantasy.

Unsurprisingly, The Wizard of Oz had some of the impact on the world of the Quantum Realm. There are parallels to the story of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and his family leaving home and traveling to a world that is not only unusual but also supernatural. It’s also particularly fitting that Reed and Feige had this film in mind since the song used in the first Quantumania trailer is Elton John’s classic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Of course, guess where the “Yellow Brick Road” came from! Even if you’ve never heard that particular song, if you’ve ever set foot on planet earth, chances are someone casually mentioned the phrase “follow the yellow brick road” to you. So it’s no wonder that when I came up with this particular storyline for the Ant-Man threesome, a so-frequently-cited movie came to mind.