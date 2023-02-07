The Witcher’s Kim Bodnia Used Henry Cavill As A ‘Library’ For The Franchise’s Lore

In 2021, Kim Bodnia joined his The Witcher co-star Kristofer Hivju to chat with Uproxx. It wasn’t long before the actor was singing the praises of his castmates as well as longtime fans of the franchise, which also exists in a series of books and a video game series, both of which are widely acclaimed.

“It was very nice. The Witcher world is my adoptive family,” Bodnia said. “So it was very easy to join them, and somehow Henry is a very lovable person.” Henry Cavill is widely known as a huge fan of the source material, which is what led him to the role.

“He’s a real nerd in The Witcher world, so he’s like a library,” Bodnia continued. “You can always sit and listen and [talk] to him about what’s actually going on, there’s a lot of peacefulness about it, and everyone’s like that, so it’s very nice to be a part of it,” the actor concluded.

With Season 3 of The Witcher just around the corner (via Digital Spy), fans can likely look forward to seeing the characters of Netflix’s dark fantasy series again soon, though it will be Cavill’s swan song for his time on the show .